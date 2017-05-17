WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning set to be released

Chelsea Manning, the transgender army private jailed for one of the largest leaks of classified documents in U.S. history, is set to walk out of a military prison Wednesday after seven years behind bars.



In July 2010, Manning -- then a male soldier known as Bradley -- was arrested over the release of a huge trove of more than 700,000 classified military and diplomatic documents via WikiLeaks.



Without Obama's parting gift, Manning, who served as an intelligence official in Iraq, would have remained behind bars until 2045, after serving a 35-year sentence.



Manning has also surreptitiously become an icon for transgender activists.



"The first thing Chelsea always says when we talk about her freedom is that she wants to give back to the trans community," said Chase Strangio, an American Civil Liberties Union lawyer who is himself transgender.



Manning was able to start hormonal treatment in prison to begin transitioning toward her female identity.



While Manning's sentence was commuted, her conviction remains intact.

...