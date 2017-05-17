Trump accused of asking FBI to stop Flynn probe

Donald Trump's beleaguered White House was rocked Tuesday by a pair of explosive allegations -- that he personally tried to quash an FBI investigation, and that he disclosed highly classified information to top Russian officials.



Either claim on its own -- that he divulged top-secret information to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during an Oval Office meeting, or that he pressed FBI director James Comey to drop a probe into ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn -- would plunge any White House into serious crisis.



The paper -- citing two people who read notes written by Comey -- reported that when Comey met Trump the day after Flynn resigned, the president tried to halt any FBI investigation.



The White House quickly denied any suggestion that Trump was trying to obstruct justice -- a criminal offense -- in his dealings with Comey.



Trump is scheduled to visit Israel next week -- a trip that White House officials indicated would still go ahead.



Trump, himself, appeared ready to weather the storm.



Trump's meeting with top Russian diplomats last week came one day after he took the rare step of firing Comey.

...