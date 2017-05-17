US, Europe discuss new laptop ban on flights

U.S. and European officials will discuss Wednesday plans to broaden a U.S. ban on in-flight laptops and tablets to include planes from Europe.



The move would create logistical chaos on the world's busiest corridor of air travel -- as many as 65 million people a year travel between Europe and North American on over 400 daily flights, many of them business travelers who rely on their electronics to work during the flight.



Officials from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security met last week with high-ranking executives of the three leading U.S. airlines -- American, Delta and United -- and the industry's leading U.S. trade group to discuss expanding the laptop policy to flights arriving from Europe.

...