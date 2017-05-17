North Korea poses threat to China, Russia: US admiral

A top U.S. Navy commander Wednesday pushed for a "sense of urgency" over North Korea's nuclear and missile development, stressing it even threatens Pyongyang's allies China and Russia.



Admiral Harry Harris, who heads the Pacific Command, spoke during a visit to Japan after North Korea's latest ballistic missile test raised further alarm over the pace of its weapons development.



North Korea Sunday launched what appeared to be its longest-range ballistic missile yet, claiming it was capable of carrying a "heavy nuclear warhead" in a test aimed at bringing the U.S. mainland within reach.



Harris, however, stressed that China and Russia, the North's traditional backers, can no longer look the other way.

...