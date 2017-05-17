UK Labour's main union backer can't see party winning election: report

The leader of Britain's biggest workers' union has said he couldn't see the opposition Labour Party winning a June 8 parliamentary election, a remarkable statement from one of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's most powerful supporters.



Len McCluskey, general secretary of the Unite union, told Politico it would be a success for Labour if it could hold onto 200 seats in the 650-seat House of Commons -- or 29 fewer than the party currently holds.



Opinion polls suggest Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party is up to 20 percentage points ahead of Labour ahead of the June 8 election.

...