Funeral for slain Mexican reporter amid demands for justice

Media and rights groups protested earlier Tuesday to demand the Mexican government catch the killers of the fifth and most high-profile journalist murdered this year in the country's drug-trafficking ganglands.



The front pages of major newspapers displayed portraits of the martyred Valdez, 50, an Agence France-Presse contributor who was shot dead in broad daylight Monday in northwestern Sinaloa state.



Journalists took part in a demonstration in downtown Culiacan carrying pictures of Valdez Tuesday.



Press rights group Articulo 19 said that was the first time Pena Nieto had reacted publicly to the recent wave of journalists' killings -- a sign of rising pressure on the president.



The killing fanned a wave of anger at the authorities, with rights groups saying corrupt officials are preventing journalists' killers from being punished.



Valdez had written extensively for Mexican newspapers.



Mexico ranks third in the world for the number of journalists killed, after Syria and Afghanistan, according to media rights group Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

