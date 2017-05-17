S.Korea's Moon says 'high possibility' of conflict with North as missile crisis builds

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Wednesday there was a "high possibility" of conflict with North Korea, which is pressing ahead with nuclear and missile programs it says it needs to counter U.S. aggression.



"The reality is that there is a high possibility of a military conflict at the NLL (Northern Limit Line) and military demarcation line," Moon was quoted as saying by the presidential Blue House.



He also said the North's nuclear and missile capabilities seem to have advanced rapidly recently but that the South was ready and capable of striking back should the North attack.



South Korean Unification Ministry spokesman Lee Duk-haeng told reporters the government's most basic stance is that communication lines between South and North Korea should reopen.



The North defends its weapons programs as necessary to counter U.S. hostility and regularly threatens to destroy the United States.

...