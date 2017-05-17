EU offers 'fairness' to Britain in Brexit talks

Juncker, who was criticized in Britain after details from a dinner meeting he held last month with British Prime Minister Theresa May were leaked to a German newspaper, said preparations had shown the EU's unity and "commitment to transparency".



Under Article 50 of the EU treaty, Britain is due to leave only on March 30, 2019, two years after May filed formal notice of its withdrawal.



The two-year period is intended to give time to agree terms but Britain will be out of the Union in 2019 even if it fails to negotiate such an accord.

