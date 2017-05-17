UK PM May endorses finance minister Hammond after reports of rift

At an election campaign event Wednesday, the pair were asked repeatedly about reports of tensions and whether Hammond would remain in his position if the ruling Conservatives win the election as expected.



Hammond also dismissed the reports as "tittle tattle".



When asked during an interview on BBC radio earlier Wednesday if he wished to deny there had been angry phone calls, Hammond admitted he did occasionally swear.



But he later clarified his remark, saying he had meant it as general comment rather than that he had sworn at May's team.

...