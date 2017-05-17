Germany may vote to move troops in Turkey as row with Ankara deepens

Germany's foreign minister Wednesday said parliament would likely vote on withdrawing troops involved in the fight against ISIS in Syria from a Turkish military base if Ankara persisted in denying German lawmakers access to the site.



Turkey was angered by Germany's cancellation of political rallies in support of Erdogan ahead of the Turkish referendum and is furious that Germany is granting asylum to Turks accused of participating in a failed coup last July.



German officials have said more than 400 Turkish citizens with diplomatic passports and other government work permits had sought asylum in Germany since then.

