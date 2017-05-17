Clashes in Greece as thousands protest austerity

An anti-austerity rally in Greece's capital turned violent Wednesday as a general strike halted flights, ferries and public transportation, and thousands joined protest marches across the country.



The new belt-tightening measures that will be imposed beyond the end of Greece's third bailout next year, including pension cuts and tax hikes.



Air traffic controllers were holding a four-hour work stoppage in the middle of the day, leading to the rescheduling or cancellation of more than 150 flights.



Unions and the opposition have compared the new measures to those of a fourth bailout, but without the corresponding funding from international creditors.



Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras spoke Tuesday morning with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose country has been the single largest contributor to the Greek bailouts, and discussed the issue of Greece's debt, his office said Wednesday.

...