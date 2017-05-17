Germany granted access to journalist imprisoned in Turkey

FILE - In this July 21, 2016 file photo German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel ia pictured during a talkshow in Berlin, Germany. (Karlheinz Schindler/dpa via AP, file)
Germany may vote to move troops in Turkey as row with Ankara deepens
Germany demands access to reporter held in Turkey
Germany, Turkey look to bolster business and trade ties
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Germany may vote to move troops in Turkey as row with Ankara deepens
Germany demands access to reporter held in Turkey
Germany, Turkey look to bolster business and trade ties
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE