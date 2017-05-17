Putin offers to give Congress notes of Trump's meeting

Russia President Vladimir Putin offered Wednesday to turn over to Congress records of President Donald Trump's discussions with Russian diplomats in which Trump is said to have disclosed classified information.



Putin's remarks come as Washington was reeling over revelations late Tuesday that Trump personally appealed to FBI Director James Comey to abandon the bureau's investigation into National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. The White House issued a furious denial after Comey's notes detailing Trump's request.



Putin told a news conference that he would be willing to turn over notes of Trump's meeting with the Russian diplomats if the White House agreed.



Rep. Jason Chaffetz, Republican chairman of the House oversight committee, sent a letter to the FBI on Tuesday requesting that it turn over all documents and recordings that detail communications between Comey and Trump.



When Trump fired Comey, he said he did so based on Comey's very public handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe and how it affected his leadership of the FBI.



According to the Times, Comey wrote in the February memo that Trump told him Flynn had done nothing wrong.



When that ended, Trump asked everyone to leave except Comey, and he eventually turned the conversation to Flynn.

...