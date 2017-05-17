Putin rushes to Trump's defense, laments US infighting

Vladimir Putin rushed Wednesday to defend U.S. President Donald Trump from criticism over sharing classified information with Moscow, issuing a strongly worded statement that reflected the degree of the Russian leader's frustration with the Washington infighting that has thwarted Kremlin hopes for a detente.



Trump's decision to divulge classified intelligence with Russian diplomats marked a step toward Putin's long-held goal of forging an alliance with the U.S. in the fight against terrorism.



The Kremlin's expectation that Trump and Putin would meet soon after Trump took office have withered amid congressional and FBI investigations of the Trump campaign's ties to Russia. Putin still hopes to meet his American counterpart on the sidelines of a G-20 meeting in Germany in early July.



However, the Russian leader revealed his growing impatience Wednesday with a stinging attack on Trump's critics.



Putin went on to say that Russia was ready to provide the notes taken at Trump's meeting with Lavrov and Kislyak to Congress, if the White House approves.

...