More US Republicans back independent probe of Trump-Russia ties

A small but growing number of U.S. President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans called on Wednesday for an independent probe of possible collusion between his 2016 campaign and Russia, and one even mentioned impeachment, spurred by a memo from the fired FBI chief that Trump tried to impede the agency's investigation.



The tumult in Washington deepened over allegations Trump had sought to end the FBI's investigation into ties between Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and Russia.



Trump removed Comey in the middle of an FBI investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, and possible ties between Trump's campaign and Russia.



It followed a week of chaos at the White House after Trump fired Comey on May 9 .



Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Trump had not passed on any secrets to Lavrov.



In a letter to acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe on Tuesday, the Republican chairman of a House oversight committee, Jason Chaffetz, set a May 24 deadline for the FBI to produce all relevant material relating to any communications between Comey and Trump.

...