US: Immigrant arrests soar under Trump, fewer deported

Arrests of immigrants suspected to be in the U.S. illegally soared in the early months of the Trump administration, in part because of a surge in the detention of immigrants who have no criminal convictions, officials announced Wednesday.



The number of those arrested by agents rose nearly 40 percent between Jan. 22 and April 29 compared to a similar period last year, according to figures made public by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.



While arrests of immigrants targeted by agents rose, the number of deportations fell 12 percent during the period, Homan said.

...