Venezuela deploys troops to stem deadly unrest

Venezuela's government said Wednesday it was sending troops to a western region rocked by violence during anti-government protests, as the United Nations Security Council prepared to discuss the crisis.



Authorities said in a report on Wednesday that in Tachira some 20 shops, restaurants and a school were looted, two police stations set on fire and a military outpost attacked with firebombs over the previous night.



Maduro has accused the opposition of plotting a coup against him with US backing.



The UN Security Council was due to discuss the unrest in Venezuela on Wednesday, at the request of the United States.



The government and the opposition have accused each other of sending armed groups to sow violence in the protests.



Analysts say street protests are one of the few means the opposition has left to pressure Maduro.

