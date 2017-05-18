NKorea missile threat: Who’s within reach?

Sometime in the early morning, a missile roars off its launcher in North Korea and flies off – to a splash zone somewhere in the Pacific Ocean.



If it were to launch such a strike first, the first wave of missiles could land with essentially no warning.



It has Patriot missile-defense batteries, but they are intended to protect against short-range Scud missiles.



One nuclear scenario that has been raised is an attack on the city of Busan, a major port sometimes used by the U.S. Navy.



It helped develop with the U.S. the ship-based Aegis system, which is designed to intercept medium-range missiles and potentially intermediate-range ones – that means missiles with a range of less than about 5,000 kilometers.



The Patriots are designed to intercept an incoming missile at its "terminal stage" – just before it hits – if the Aegis' ship-based SM-3 missiles fail to intercept them farther out and higher up, at midcourse.



30-34 MINUTESTo be classified as an ICBM – intercontinental ballistic missile – the missile must have a minimum range of 5,500 kilometers. North Korea does not at this time have such a missile, as far as the experts can tell.

...