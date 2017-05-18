Worst treatment ever, Trump grumbles; Dems demand probe

Surrounded by multiplying questions, President Donald Trump complained Wednesday that "no politician in history" has been treated worse.



The White House has denied reports that Trump pressed Comey to drop an investigation into Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn.



Also Wednesday, in an extraordinary turn of events, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to turn over to Congress records of Trump's discussions with the diplomats.



Trump himself hasn't directly addressed the latest allegations that he pressured Comey to drop the Flynn investigation.



Rep. Jason Chaffetz, Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee, sent a letter to the FBI Tuesday requesting that it turn over all documents and recordings that detail communications between Comey and Trump.

...