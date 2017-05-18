Ex-FBI chief Mueller to head Trump-Russia probe

A former FBI chief was tasked Wednesday with leading a beefed-up investigation into whether Donald Trump's team colluded with Russia to tilt the 2016 election in the president's favor.



The Republican leader, who has struggled to shake off suspicions that Russia helped put him in the White House, has been accused of seeking to block the investigation by sacking FBI chief James Comey.



Trump reacted swiftly, without directly commenting on Mueller's appointment.



Capping days of political drama in Washington, Mueller's appointment came as Trump fends off a stunning series of allegations including claims he shared U.S. secrets with Russian officials in the Oval Office.



Rosenstein's order came a week after he played a key role in Trump's firing of Comey, who had overseen the FBI's Russia investigation since last July.



Calls for the Russia probe to be placed in independent hands intensified this week following reports that Trump urged Comey to reel back its investigation of Michael Flynn, the national security advisor fired for not telling the truth about contacts he had with the Russian ambassador to Washington before Trump took power.

