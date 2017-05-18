Taiwan man arrested over public beheading of sister

A Taiwanese man was arrested Thursday for decapitating his sister in front of horrified neighbors, a week after another killer was jailed for beheading a three-year-old girl in the street.



In the previous killing of the three-year-old girl, schizophrenic Wang Ching-yu decapitated the child in public near a metro station in Taipei last year, fighting off her mother and passers-by who tried to stop him.



He escaped the death penalty in court last week.



Wang's case sparked fresh debate over the death penalty for child killers and there were protests calling for capital punishment.

