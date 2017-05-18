Macron's new centrist party stretches lead, survey shows

French President Emmanuel Macron's new centrist party has stretched its lead in the polls ahead of parliamentary elections next month, new survey data showed Thursday, adding to the positive momentum for the 39-year-old leader.



A survey from the Harris Interactive group showed that 32 percent of people planned to vote for Macron's Republique en Marche (REM) in the first round of parliamentary elections on June 11 .



Many analysts remain skeptical about Macron's ability to win a majority with REM but Macron has always claimed that voters are "coherent".

...