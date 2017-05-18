Hackers steal 17 million users' data from Indian restaurant app Zomato

Indian largest restaurant and food delivery app Zomato announced Thursday that the data of 17 million users had been stolen from its database, including names, email addresses and protected passwords.



Zomato's chief technology officer Gunjan Patidar said customers' financial information was stored separately from the stolen data and was not compromised by the hack.



A report on an online hacker news website carried in local media said the trove of personal data was being auctioned on the dark web for roughly $1,000 by a hacker using an alias.

