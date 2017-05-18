French labor reform to be launched "very quickly", Macron told cabinet

French President Emmanuel Macron (2ndR) sits across from Prime Minister Edouard Philippe (2ndL) while attending the first cabinet meeting with newly-appointed ministers at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Mori/Pool
Appointments
mix political shades
New French government unveiled, Le Drian foreign minister
Macron to unveil first French government
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Appointments
mix political shades
New French government unveiled, Le Drian foreign minister
Macron to unveil first French government
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE