Russia probe ‘greatest witch hunt’ in U.S. history: Trump

President Donald Trump Thursday assailed the Justice Department's appointment of a special counsel to probe ties between his 2016 presidential campaign and Russia, calling it "the single greatest witch hunt" in U.S. history.



Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Mueller after a succession of jarring developments that brought to a boil questions over Russia's alleged meddling in the election and possible collusion by the Trump campaign.



They included Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey, reports that Trump had previously pressured Comey to end a probe of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, and Trump discussing sensitive information on Daesh (ISIS) with Russia's foreign minister.



Trump cited displeasure with the FBI's Russia probe as a factor in dismissing Comey.

...