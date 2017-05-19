Accused Times Square driver's troubled past included Navy prison

The driver of the car that careened through New York City's Times Square Thursday was a U.S. Navy veteran who had been arrested at least four times before for offenses including drunk driving and threatening someone with a knife, according to police officials and public records.



Richard Rojas, 26, plowed into people on the sidewalk in his burgundy Honda sedan and sped three blocks through one of the city's busiest areas, killing one pedestrian and injuring 22 before crashing into a metal stanchion, police said.



It was not immediately clear whether Rojas had a defense lawyer.



Rojas enlisted in the Navy in 2011 .



A few hours after the Times Square incident, about 20 police officers and detectives occupied the sidewalk outside the six-story red brick building where Rojas lives.

...