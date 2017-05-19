Brazilian president's survival depends on Congress

On Thursday, Temer emphatically refused to step down after the Supreme Court authorized a probe against him.



The hush money allegations left Temer teetering barely a year after he took power in controversial circumstances, replacing his impeached predecessor, leftist president Dilma Rousseff.



He now faces eight impeachment demands filed in Congress and a battle to maintain his ruling coalition.



Temer's defiance put the ball in Congress' court.



That leaves impeachment proceedings as the most likely avenue to remove Temer from power, just like a year ago when Rousseff was stripped of her office and Temer, her vice president, automatically got the top job.



But for that to happen, Temer's powerful ruling coalition in Congress would have to turn on him.



Temer will try to stem the flow, especially with his PMDB party's main partners, the PSDB.

