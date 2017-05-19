Hero's welcome in Pyongyang for North's missile developers



Thousands of men in their Sunday best and women in colorful traditional dress lined the streets of Pyongyang to give the scientists and workers behind North Korea's latest missile test a hero's welcome, state media reported Friday.



"People's enthusiastic welcome for defense science warriors," ran a front-page headline in the Rodong Sinmun newspaper, the official mouthpiece of the ruling Workers' Party, alongside pictures of the developers of what appears to be its longest-range ballistic missile.



The North has carried out two atomic tests and dozens of missile launches since the beginning of last year.

