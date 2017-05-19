Macron heads to Mali to reaffirm French commitment to battle extremists

President Emmanuel Macron undertakes his first trip as commander-in-chief Friday when he meets troops fighting Islamist militants in Mali where the security situation has worsened despite French intervention more than four years ago.



The trip to Gao, where some 1,600 troops are based and where he will also hold talks with Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, will reaffirm Paris' engagement, in stark contrast to his predecessor Francois Hollande, who began his term pulling troops out of Afghanistan.



After sending troops to Mali, France has since spread some 4,000 soldiers across the region to hunt down Islamists, while United Nations' peacekeepers have been deployed to ensure Mali's stability.



However, the U.N.'s forces have lacked equipment and resources, making a political settlement between Tuaregs and the government in Mali increasingly fragile and paving the way for Islamists and traffickers to exploit a void in the north of the country.

