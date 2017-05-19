UK PM May's Conservatives set to outspend Labour in election battle

Britain's ruling Conservatives are expected to outspend the opposition Labour Party on campaigning for next month's election, with many of their traditional business backers opting to stick with them despite concerns over Brexit.



Trade Unions are by far Labour's biggest financial backers, and Unite, Britain's largest union with more than 1.4 million members, has already donated 2.4 million pounds to its campaign.



Figures released by elections watchdog the Electoral Commission Thursday showed that during the first week of this election campaign the Conservatives received 4.1 million pounds of donations, compared to 2.7 million pounds for Labour.



Spending more on an election campaign is no guarantee of winning: the Conservatives outspent Labour in 2001 but Labour still won a large majority, while in 2005 the funding was almost equal but Labour won again.



In the 2010 election, in which the Conservatives overturned Labour's lead but fell short of a majority, the Conservatives spent more than double Labour's 8 million pounds.



In 2015 the Conservatives boosted their lead into a majority, spending 15.6 million pounds compared with Labour's 12.2 million.

