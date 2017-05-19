France's Le Pen to run for parliament with party in disarray



Emerging from her crushing defeat in France's presidential contest, far-right leader Marine Le Pen said Thursday she will run for a parliamentary seat in June elections and that her National Front party has "an essential role" in a new political landscape.



Le Pen will run for a seat in a district in her northern stronghold of Henin-Beaumont, a hardscrabble former mining region where she lost a similar bid in 2012 . A new failure could jinx her bid to unite the National Front and to make it France's leading opposition party.



Le Pen is counting on the 10.6 million votes she received as a presidential candidate to propel her anti-immigration party into parliament in the June 11 and June 18 elections.



One of the National Front's two current lawmakers -- Le Pen's niece, Marion Marechal-Le Pen -- announced last week that she was leaving politics, at least temporarily.



The competition from all but obscure parties is not a substantial threat to Le Pen, but mirrors frustrations roiling the National Front, some of which became public following Le Pen's defeat.

...