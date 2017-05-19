Japan cabinet approves bill allowing emperor's abdication

The Japanese government Friday approved a one-off bill allowing ageing Emperor Akihito to step down from the Chrysanthemum Throne, in the first such abdication in two centuries.



Abdication must take place within three years of the bill becoming law.



Current Japanese law has no provision for abdication, thus requiring politicians to craft legislation to make it possible.



The status of the emperor is highly sensitive in Japan given its 20th century history of war waged in the name of Akihito's father Hirohito, who died in 1989 .



Some scholars and politicians have argued that changing the law to allow any emperor to abdicate would risk Japan's monarchs becoming subject to political manipulation.



Only men are allowed to become emperor under current law, though Japan has been ruled by empresses in past centuries.

...