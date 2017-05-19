China's Xi calls for S. Korea ties to get back on track

Chinese President Xi Jinping told a South Korean envoy Friday he was willing to put relations back on a "normal track" amid tensions over a U.S. anti-missile system deployed on the Korean peninsula.



In an apparent fence-mending move, South Korea's new President Moon Jae-In dispatched his envoy Lee Hae-Chan to China after his election victory last week.



Lee met separately with other senior Chinese officials, who had more forceful words for the South Korean visitor.



Left-leaning Moon and Xi spoke on the phone last week and both agreed that denuclearizing the North was a "common goal" between them, Moon's spokesman said.

...