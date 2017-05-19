Japan scrambles jets after China allegedly flies drone

Japan said Friday it scrambled fighter jets after a Chinese vessel sailing in disputed waters launched a drone, the latest bout of tension in a longstanding territorial row.



The two countries are at odds over a group of small uninhabited islands in the East China Sea administered as the Senkakus by Japan but claimed as the Diaoyus by China.



The latest incident came as the Japan Coast Guard said four Chinese ships entered Japanese territorial waters Thursday.



Japanese officials believe China has been trying to analyse the capacity and response patterns of Japan's defense and coastguard personnel.

...