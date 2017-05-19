Brexit like negotiating a trade accord backward: Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses guests at the #cnight event under the motto "Thinking Beyond - successfully shaping digital change" at the Konrad-Adenauer-House in Berlin on May 18, 2017. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL
If Britain limited EU immigration, this would have its price: Merkel
EU could pay Brexit bill to Britain: Johnson
Merkel says wants good partnership with Britain after Brexit
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
If Britain limited EU immigration, this would have its price: Merkel
EU could pay Brexit bill to Britain: Johnson
Merkel says wants good partnership with Britain after Brexit
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE