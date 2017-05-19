Roadside bomb kills 11; Afghan policeman kills 5 colleagues

A roadside bombing killed 11 people in eastern Afghanistan Friday as they were traveling to a wedding in the country's east, a local official said.



Those killed by the roadside bomb in Logar province -- five women, five children and a man -- were all from the same family, said Salim Salleh, the spokesman for the provincial governor of Logar.



Afghanistan has the highest number of mine victims in the world, which along with roadside bombs kill or wound an estimated 140 people every month.

