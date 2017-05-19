Dutch MPs oppose headscarf proposal for Amsterdam police

Dutch lawmakers have voiced opposition to a proposal by Amsterdam's top police official to consider allowing female Muslim agents to wear headscarfs, Dutch media reported Friday.



At least six major political parties are against plans from Commissioner Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg to introduce Islamic headscarfs to women's uniforms as part of a recruitment drive to diversify law enforcement in the Dutch capital.



Aalbersberg on Thursday said he wanted to boost multiculturalism among Amsterdam's police, saying he wanted at least half of all new recruits in the tourist hotspot to come from a non-Dutch background.



Aalbersberg said 52 percent of Amsterdam's residents were from a non-Dutch background, but that was not reflected in the composition of the city's police force, in which only 18 percent of officers have more diverse roots.

