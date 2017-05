(FromL) President of Barcelona's Fair Josep Lluis Bonet i Ferrer, President of the Catalan Government Carles Puigdemont, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Barcelona Acting Mayor Gerardo Pisarello Prados pose with others CEO's and members of the automobile sector before attending a lunch as part of the Automobile Barcelona fair at the National Art Museum of Catalonia (MNAC) on May 12, 2017 in Barcelona. / AFP / PAU BARRENA