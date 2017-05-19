Ex-U.S. Congressman Weiner to plead guilty after sexting probe

Summary
Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will appear in federal court Friday to face criminal charges in connection with an investigation of his online communications with a 15-year-old girl in North Carolina.
In October, just days before the election, FBI director James Comey stunned the country by announcing that his agency was reopening its closed investigation into Clinton's handling of State Department business on a private email server so it could analyze the newly discovered correspondence.
