Trump attorney didn't want him to sign financial disclosure

Donald Trump's attorneys originally wanted him to submit an updated financial disclosure without certifying the information as true, according to correspondence with the Office of Government Ethics.



That is standard practice for the thousands of financial disclosure forms OGE processes each year.



Dillon also stressed in her letter, dated May 9, that Trump is under no obligation to file a financial disclosure this year and is doing so voluntarily.



Trump's decision to file a personal financial disclosure puts him in the company of past Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and others.

...