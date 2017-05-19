Assange hails 'important victory' after Sweden drops case

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Friday hailed an "important victory" after Swedish prosecutors dropped a rape investigation against him, speaking in a rare public appearance at Ecuador's embassy in London.



Assange would be arrested for breaching bail conditions by failing to hand himself in for extradition to Sweden in 2012 and instead fleeing to the embassy where he obtained political asylum.



Assange also voiced bitterness about the Swedish allegations against him, which date back to 2010 .

