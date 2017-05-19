Macron calls for countries' support in fighting extremism



On his first official trip outside Europe, new French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday highlighted his determination to crush extremism but said "other countries can do more" to help protect Europe from the threat.



Macron repeatedly pledged ahead of the May 7 election that fighting terror would be his priority, after multiple attacks in France since 2015 that killed more than 230 people.



Mali's president expressed his gratitude toward France for its military intervention that began in 2013 after extremist groups overran the country's vast northern region.



The eastern city Macron visited, Gao, is home of the permanent French military base in Mali, with 1,600 troops.

...