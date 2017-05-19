North Korea links nuclear advances to hostile US policy

North Korea will rapidly strengthen its nuclear strike capability as long as the United States maintains its "hostile policy" toward the country, the country's deputy U.N. ambassador said Friday.



Kim started the press conference praising the North's successful ballistic missile launch last weekend, which experts said demonstrated a significant technological jump -- with the rocket flying higher and for a longer period of time.



North Korea will never abandon its "nuclear deterrence for self-defense and pre-emptive strike capability" even if the U.S. ratchets up sanctions and pressure "to the utmost," Kim said.

