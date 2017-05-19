Three in critical condition after car plows through Times Square

Three people remained in critical condition on Friday after a driver plowed into pedestrians in New York City's Times Square the day before, killing a young woman on vacation and injuring her sister and 19 others, police said.



Richard Rojas, the 26-year-old motorist, accelerated as he turned onto the sidewalk and appeared to have intentionally tried to mow down pedestrians, Mayor Bill de Blasio and police said.



The fire department said earlier that 22 people were injured, but police on Friday said the number was 20 .



Rojas faces charges of one count of second-degree murder, five counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and 20 counts of attempted murder, police said.



It was unclear if Rojas has a lawyer.

...