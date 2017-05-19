Justice official says he stands by critical memo on Comey

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein told Congress Friday he stands by the memo he wrote bluntly criticizing FBI Director James Comey.



That was two days after Rosenstein named former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to investigate possible coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election.



House members and senators said Rosenstein in his briefings steered clear of specifics in answering questions about his appointment of Mueller but made clear the former FBI director, will have wide latitude to pursue the investigation, potentially including criminal charges.



Trump has reacted furiously to the appointment.



In Rosenstein's meetings with lawmakers, he reiterated the scathing critique laid out in his memo concerning Comey's handling of the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server, including Comey's July news conference announcing that the FBI would not recommend charges.



At least one GOP lawmaker used the session to voice the view, embraced by Trump, that the entire investigation is a "witch hunt" against the president, according to two fellow Republicans who attended. They didn't identify the lawmaker who made the remark but said Rosenstein gave a neutral response.

...