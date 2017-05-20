Trump takes perilous first steps on world stage

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia Saturday on his first foreign trip that will be closely watched in capitals the world over.



Trump's extraordinarily dense first trip – six stops in eight days, and countless face-to-face meetings from Saudi King Salman to Pope Francis via France's new leader, Emmanuel Macron – is fraught with perils for the president.



White House staff cast the 70-year-old's "friendly but candid" style as an asset in his dealings with foreign leaders.



What message will Trump be taking to the world?

...