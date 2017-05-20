Trump's trade negotiator makes Asia debut at APEC talks

Donald Trump's new pointman on trade met Asia-Pacific trade ministers in Hanoi Saturday as Washington reverses gear on sprawling free trade pacts in favor of one-to-one deals.



Trump favours bilateral trade deals over the ambitious multilateral pacts of Barack Obama's administration, which included the sprawling 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).



The U.S. pulled out of the TPP in January, after Trump labelled it a "job killer".



His meetings with Canada and Mexico are likely to be dominated by discussions about the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).



During his election campaign Trump vowed to scrap NAFTA but later backtracked, instead agreeing to renegotiation the 1994 pact.

...