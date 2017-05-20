Bangladesh police raid opposition leader's office

Bangladesh police swooped on the offices of the country's main opposition leader hunting "anti-state documents" Saturday, sparking angry protests by hundreds of party supporters.



Officials smashed locks to enter the office of two times former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia in Dhaka, in what her party claimed was the latest politically-motivated move against the country's embattled opposition as it prepares for the next general election.



Hundreds of supporters of Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) rushed to the site after news spread about the raid and staged a protest outside the two-story office building in the upscale Gulshan neighborhood.

...