Top Philippine judge calls for fresh arbitration case over China 'threat'

A Philippines Supreme Court judge called Saturday for Manila to file an international arbitration case and a complaint with the United Nations over what the country's leader said was a threat of war made by Chinese President Xi Jinping.



China has not responded to Duterte's latest comment.



Carpio, who was part of the Philippine legal team that made the case in The Hague, said Xi's threat was a "gross violation" of the United Nations Charter, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia to which China and the Philippines are parties.



Abella defended Duterte and said his two-track approach to dealing with China focused on economic growth without compromising Philippine sovereignty.

...