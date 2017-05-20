Germany, Ukraine say aim to get back to Minsk ceasefire deal

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko agreed Saturday to try to improve the security situation in eastern Ukraine and return to implementing the Minsk ceasefire deal after an upsurge in violence there.



Merkel and former French President Francois Hollande had worked hard to find a political solution to the conflict and were in regular contact with Poroshenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a four-way group called the Normandy format.



Merkel said that new French President Emmanuel Macron had made clear during talks this week that he was committed to continuing that process.

...